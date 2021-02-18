Bacon totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during the Magic's 107-89 victory over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Even with the return of Evan Fournier (back), Bacon still managed to hit the starting lineup, though he was the only starter to not register at least 20 minutes of playing time. Still, he nearly outperformed Fournier (19 points) and Nikola Vucevic (16 points), who both played over 30 minutes, in the points department. After missing all six of his attempts from beyond the arc on Sunday, Bacon bounced back and hit all three of treys on Wednesday.