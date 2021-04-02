Bacon totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 115-110 win over the Pelicans on Thursday.

Bacon made his fourth straight start and finished as one of six Magic players with double-digit points. He bounced back from Tuesday's quiet eight-point effort to notch his fourth double-figure scoring performance in his past five games. Bacon is posting a career-best 10.4 points per game this season, though his 40.3 percent mark from the field leaves much to be desired.