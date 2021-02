Bacon ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Jazz.

Bacon got the start Saturday with James Ennis (calf) on the shelf, and the former second-round pick took advantage of the opportunity -- he finished as one of five Orlando players that scored in double digits despite the loss. Bacon has scored in double digits in eight of his last 11 outings, though he has scored 10 or more points in each of his last seven starts.