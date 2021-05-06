Bacon scored 20 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and a block in 29 minutes Wednesday during the 132-96 loss to the Celtics.

Bacon has managed to score 20 points twice in his last three games despite not connecting on a single three-pointer and making only six free throws combined. He isn't the most consistent of scorers but has managed to top the 15-point mark 19 times this season and has had a few multi-steal performances here and there but won't offer much else in terms of fantasy production.