Bacon notched 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the Spurs.

The Magic looked overmatched for the second game in a row and Bacon was far from being an effective player on offense, as he needed 14 shots to record 14 points, but he still ended as Orlando's third-highest scorer. Bacon has been struggling badly on offense of late, but this performance still represents a step in the right direction for the 2017 second-round pick since he was coming off four straight single-digit scoring performances.