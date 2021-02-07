Bacon scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Bulls.

Bacon entered the starting lineup with Evan Fournier (back) sidelined. As a result, he topped 30 minutes for the first time since Jan. 2 and matched a season-high with 14 shots from the field. If Fournier remains sidelined, Bacon could be a decent source of points and steals, as he's averaged 9.8 points and 0.7 steals per game despite playing only 23.5 minutes across 24 contests.