Bacon went for 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in just 17 minutes off the bench during the Magic's 120-118 overtime loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Bacon attempted more shots than three Magic starters and sixth man Terrence Ross. His 16 points Friday are equal to his scoring output from the last three games combined. Despite the scoring output, Bacon finished third off the bench in terms of minutes played.