Bacon registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Sunday's 128-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bacon connected on 58.3 percent of his shots while the rest of the starters shot a combined 28.9 percent. Bacon has scored in double figures in four of five games this month with three 20-point performances. He hasn't added much else fantasy wise but has shown an ability to score some points over the last few weeks.