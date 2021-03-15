Bacon scored nine points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

The Magic struggled massively and Bacon ended being one of the team's highest scorers in a game where only two Orlando players -- Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross -- scored in double digits. Bacon was coming off back-to-back games with at least 15 points, and while he'll never be a go-to player on offense for the Magic, he's been serviceable in recent weeks. The fact that he's also started Orlando's last six contests gives him a decent floor when it comes to his playing time as well, as he has logged at least 30 minutes in five games in a row.