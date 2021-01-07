Bacon scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in a 105-94 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Bacon is averaging his most points per game of his young career, attributed to by his highest field-goals made total of his young career. The 25-year-old will likely see an increased offensive workload with Markelle Fultz having his season ended after suffering a torn ACL Wednesday. Bacon has scored in double digits in back-to-back games just two times since the 2018 season, but it looks promising for the guard to make it a third time on Friday against a Rockets team that's allowing 115.6 points per game this season.