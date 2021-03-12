Bacon contributed 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes Thursday during the loss to the Heat.

Prior to Thursday's performance, Bacon had seen his point total drop in three straight games since being inserted to the starting lineup. He's had times this year where he's shown the ability score but outside of that, he doesn't provide much else fantasy-wise. He's grabbed five or more rebounds in a game just four times this season while topping out at four assists, a mark he's hit thrice this season.