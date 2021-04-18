Bacon is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Bacon had come off the bench in the last two contests, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup with James Ennis (calf) sidelined. Bacon has averaged 9.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game in his last five appearances.
