Bacon totaled 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

Bacon was perfect from inside the arc and the free throw line but failed to hit a shot from distance. Bacon has started the last five games for the injured Evan Fournier (back) and has averaged 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal while playing 34.2 minutes per game.