Bacon notched seven points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Bucks.

Orlando suffered a 37-point loss against Milwaukee in a game where not a single Magic starter scored in double digits, but Bacon still found a way to contribute on both ends of the court. His shooting struggles conspired against him in this one, but that has been a major issue for the 2017 second-round pick, as he entered this game shooting just 33.3 percent from the field over his previous five appearances. Bacon will remain in the starting lineup and has potential, but the fact that he has scored in single digits in each of his last four appearances as a starter doesn't bode well for him, especially if opposing defenses will start focusing on him a bit more down the stretch.