Bacon logged 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 137-91 loss to the Jazz.

Bacon missed all five of his three-point attempts, which contributed to his 33 percent conversion rate in the lopsided loss. While it was a regression for most of the starting five, it was especially true for Bacon, who is a shot-dependent producer and doesn't do much in the secondary categories.