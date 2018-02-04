Magic's Elfrid Payton: Chips in across the board

Payton had 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 loss to Washington.

This game was over early and Payton saw limited minutes as the bench got some extra playing time. He was able to contribute a bit of everything, putting up a typical line for the young guard. He matched his season-high with two blocks and while his defensive numbers have been excellent he has seen his playing time dip over the past three games. He has not eclipsed the 25 minutes mark in any of those games and with the Magic playing for nothing, there is some chance he is rested more as the season draws to a close.