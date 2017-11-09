Magic's Elfrid Payton: Collects double-double in return

Payton provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Knicks.

After missing the team's previous eight games while dealing with a hamstring issue, Payton wasted no time getting back to his usual self. It appears he wasn't hampered by any discomfort, either, as he played 29 minutes. Moving forward, it seems safe to assume Payton is healthy and can probably be deployed in fantasy without much concern.