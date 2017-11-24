Magic's Elfrid Payton: Collects second double-double of the season
Payton totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 loss to the Timberwolves.
Payton struggled with his shot against Minnesota, but made up for it by contributing across the board. He looks fully recovered from his hamstring injury, playing a season-high 34 minutes in the loss. While his assist and steal numbers have been nice, he has been terrible from the free-throw line, shooting just 33 percent over his last three games. He has also only shot 35 percent from the floor over the same period. While he is not a high volume scorer, these numbers will have a negative effect on your team, so should be monitored over the next few games.
