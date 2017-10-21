Magic's Elfrid Payton: Could miss multiple games

Payton (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed "mild to moderate" damage, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic haven't provided a firm return timeline for Payton, but he'll be held out of Saturday's game against the Cavs, and it appears the team is bracing for the point guard to miss several games. Consider Payton day-to-day for now, but his status in advance of Tuesday's game against the Nets is worth keeping an eye on. Veteran D.J. Augustin will start in Payton's place Saturday.