Magic's Elfrid Payton: Dishes eight assists Tuesday
Payton posted 10 points (5-8 FG), eight assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 victory over the Cavaliers.
Payton did not get creative with his offensive game Tuesday night against one of the league's worst defenses, but rather found the open teammates that piled up his assist total and took the shots that came to him. Expect more of the same from Payton moving forward: modest stat lines from a point guard with limited range.
