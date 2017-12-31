Magic's Elfrid Payton: Dishes out 13 assists
Payton finished with just eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 FT), but added 13 assists, two rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 loss to Miami.
Payton tied his season-high with 13 assists as the Magic fell in a close game to the Heat. He only scored eight points in this game after scoring in double figures in the previous six games. He has had a nice season so far, basically matching his output from last season. He has seen his efficiency rise from 47 percent to 51 percent, a good sign that he is maturing as a player and learning when and where to take his shots.
