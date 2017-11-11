Magic's Elfrid Payton: Expected to see limited minutes
Payton expects to be limited to roughly 25 minutes in Friday's game against the Suns, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payton will have an advantageous matchup against the Suns, but his minute restriction figures to limit his overall value. The point guard returned from an eight game absence Wednesday against the Knicks, and provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in the process.
