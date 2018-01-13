Magic's Elfrid Payton: Fills it up in Friday's loss
Payton poured in 27 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to the Wizards.
Payton scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in 34 appearances this season, and he was extremely efficient. Payton, the fourth-year point guard who turns 24 in February, will receive every opportunity to play through mistakes this season as the Magic look to build for the future and figure out if he fits.
