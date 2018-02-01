Magic's Elfrid Payton: Fills up stat sheet Wednesday

Payton registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 24 minutes during a 127-105 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Payton bounced back from single-digit scoring effort Tuesday to gather a nice all-around line in the win. The four steals were just one shy of his season high. Payton's free throw shooting has been hurting his value a bit recently, as he's shooting 57.1 percent from the foul line across the last five games.