Magic's Elfrid Payton: Fills up stat sheet Wednesday
Payton registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 24 minutes during a 127-105 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.
Payton bounced back from single-digit scoring effort Tuesday to gather a nice all-around line in the win. The four steals were just one shy of his season high. Payton's free throw shooting has been hurting his value a bit recently, as he's shooting 57.1 percent from the foul line across the last five games.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Posts 12 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team with 22 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 19 points in loss Thursday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Fills it up in Friday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...