Magic's Elfrid Payton: Game-time decision Wednesday

Payton (hamstring) did not participate in morning shootaround but will test his hamstring before the game to determine if he can play, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Payton is looking like a true game-time decision for Wednesday tilt, though it's somewhat discouraging he didn't go through morning shootaround. He's missed the team's past eight games, with the likes of D.J. Augustin, Shelvin Mack and Jonathon Simmons helping to fill in time at point guard in his absence. Look for news closer to tipoff regarding Payton's status.