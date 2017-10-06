Magic's Elfrid Payton: Hands out five assists Thursday
Payton provided two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds and five assists across 20 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 win over the Mavericks.
Payton hasn't scored well over the team's first two preseason affairs, shooting a combined 2-for-8 en route to five points across 35 total minutes. That said, he's racked up 10 rebounds and nine assists over that time, providing solid fantasy value in other areas. None of that is unusual, however, as Payton provided 12.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 boards per game last season and is touted more as a distributor than a scorer.
