Magic's Elfrid Payton: Has best game of the season in loss
Payton finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 loss to Philadelphia.
Payton came to play on Saturday, collecting a season-high in both points and rebounds. Unfortunately for him, it came on a night when the team was blown out early and were never really in the game. He has been slowly ramping up his production since returning from his hamstring injury, and this is a good indication that he is ready to start delivering on the pre-season hype.
