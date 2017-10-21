Magic's Elfrid Payton: Injures hamstring, will not return
Payton will not return to Friday's matchup against the Nets after injuring his hamstring.
Payton had accumulated four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), one rebound, four assists, and a steal across 14 minutes before sustaining the injury in the second quarter. Both the severity of the issue, as well as his status for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers are unknown at this time. D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack figure to see increased time running point while Payton is sidelined.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Solid two-way effort Wednesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Quality two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Slated to rest on Monday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Hands out five assists Thursday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Continues excellent play against the Nets•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Triple-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....