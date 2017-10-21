Magic's Elfrid Payton: Injures hamstring, will not return

Payton will not return to Friday's matchup against the Nets after injuring his hamstring.

Payton had accumulated four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), one rebound, four assists, and a steal across 14 minutes before sustaining the injury in the second quarter. Both the severity of the issue, as well as his status for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers are unknown at this time. D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack figure to see increased time running point while Payton is sidelined.