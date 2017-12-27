Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team with 19 points
Payton had 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 107-89 loss to Miami.
Payton continued his hot streak, pouring in another 19 points while adding six assists. His scoring has taken off lately with the Magic suffering injuries to some of their main offensive options. As these players make their way back from injury, Payton could slide back to the third or fourth option, but should still provide plenty of assists and rebounds from the point-guard position. He should most certainly be owned in all leagues and should continue to put up some gaudy numbers across the board.
