Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team with 22 points Sunday

Payton recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 win over the Celtics.

Payton has had an up-and-down month so far, as he's mustered single-digit scoring totals in three of his nine games in January. The starting point guard's output has ebbed and flowed with Orlando's struggles, as this win was only their third win in 20 games. Payton should be a higher contributor of assists due to his position, and as a result he only warrants ownership as a third or fourth guard in seasonal formats.