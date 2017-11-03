Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out again Friday

Payton (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Friday will mark the seventh straight absence for Payton, who continues to battle a strained hamstring. The Magic have handled his status on a game-to-game basis over the past week, which implies that he could return soon. However, his status is still firmly up in the air for Sunday's home matchup with Boston. With D.J. Augustin (hamstring) also out, expect Shelvin Mack to start and see big minutes.