Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Friday vs. Spurs
Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payton will be missing a third straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering hamstring strain. The Magic haven't provided any sort of concrete timetable for a return either, which means he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Payton's next shot to play will be Sunday against the Hornets, though D.J. Augustin should pick up yet another start in the meantime.
