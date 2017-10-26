Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Friday vs. Spurs

Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Payton will be missing a third straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering hamstring strain. The Magic haven't provided any sort of concrete timetable for a return either, which means he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Payton's next shot to play will be Sunday against the Hornets, though D.J. Augustin should pick up yet another start in the meantime.

