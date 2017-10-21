Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Saturday vs. Cavaliers

Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Payton left Friday's game against the Nets with a hamstring injury and did not return. There's no indication the injury is serious, but the point guard isn't feeling well enough to play on the second half of a back-to-back. In his stead, either Shelvin Mack or D.J. Augustin will draw the start and could make for viable DFS options.