Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Sunday vs. Celtics
Payton has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Payton will be missing his eighth straight game, though he appears to be closing in on a return. He'll have another two days off for rest and recovery ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, but it remains to be seen if he'll ultimately be able to play. Jonathon Simmons will pick up the start with both Payton and D.J. Augustin (hamstring) unavailable and he's been playing very strong off the bench of late, making him an intriguing fantasy play for Sunday's game. Shelvin Mack should also see an increased role.
