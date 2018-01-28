Magic's Elfrid Payton: Posts 12 points Saturday
Payton scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.
Payton struggled to produce Saturday night after averaging over 20 points in his previous three contests. Aside from scoring, his assists still fluctuate a bunch on nightly basis, making him hard to trust and predict solid stat lines for a given game.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team with 22 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 19 points in loss Thursday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Fills it up in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Dishes out 13 assists•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...