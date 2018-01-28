Magic's Elfrid Payton: Posts 12 points Saturday

Payton scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Payton struggled to produce Saturday night after averaging over 20 points in his previous three contests. Aside from scoring, his assists still fluctuate a bunch on nightly basis, making him hard to trust and predict solid stat lines for a given game.