Magic's Elfrid Payton: Posts solid line in Wednesday's loss

Payton provided 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 loss to the Bulls.

Payton took good care of the ball (zero turnovers) and managed to deliver a decent line in a lopsided loss. He has made 50 percent or more of his field-goal attempts in three straight contests, and he went for six in a row of those between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3, which helps explain how Payton is connecting on a career high 49.5 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three this season.