Magic's Elfrid Payton: Practices Tuesday, questionable Wednesday

Payton (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks after going through practice Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Payton reportedly still feels tightness in his hamstring, making his status uncertain for Wednesday. More information on his status should emerge following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he's ruled out once more, Shelvin Mack and Jonathon Simmons should continue seeing the bulk of the run at point guard, assuming D.J. Augustin (hamstring) remains out.