Magic's Elfrid Payton: Probable to play Saturday
Payton is probable to play Saturday in Denver, Magic sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli reports.
The designation is likely just a precaution, as Payton has now played in two straight games since missing a stretch with a hamstring injury. Payton played 29 minutes in his return to action Wednesday against the Knicks but saw only 17 minutes in Friday's blowout win over the Suns. In that contest, he finished with eight points, seven assists, four rebounds and six turnovers.
