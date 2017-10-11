Magic's Elfrid Payton: Quality two-way effort Tuesday
Payton provided 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, four steals, one block and four turnovers across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 win over the Spurs.
Though Payton's four turnovers aren't ideal, he certainly helped make up for it by handing out nine assists and swiping four steals. Payton did not achieve a four-steal game last season, but managed to record three steals on 10 different occasions and averaged 1.1 per game. Other than his steals, he posted 12.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 boards per game. It's not a lock he'll outperform that this upcoming season, but assuming improvement from the 23-year-old seems fair.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Slated to rest on Monday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Hands out five assists Thursday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Continues excellent play against the Nets•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Triple-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Submits 12-15-9 stat line Friday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team in scoring Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...