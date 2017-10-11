Magic's Elfrid Payton: Quality two-way effort Tuesday

Payton provided 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, four steals, one block and four turnovers across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 win over the Spurs.

Though Payton's four turnovers aren't ideal, he certainly helped make up for it by handing out nine assists and swiping four steals. Payton did not achieve a four-steal game last season, but managed to record three steals on 10 different occasions and averaged 1.1 per game. Other than his steals, he posted 12.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 boards per game. It's not a lock he'll outperform that this upcoming season, but assuming improvement from the 23-year-old seems fair.