Magic's Elfrid Payton: Questionable for Friday

Payton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Payton has now missed the last six games with a hamstring strain, but it looks like the point guard is close to a return to the floor. While he was increasing his running intensity in Tuesday's practice, he was still ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, but Payton is definitely trending in the right direction. Expect another update following the team's shootaround Friday morning.