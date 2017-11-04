Magic's Elfrid Payton: Questionable Sunday
Payton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Payton has missed seven straight games while nursing a strained hamstring. It appears he's made good progress, however, as he's being listed as questionable for the second game in a row. More word should emerge during the team's Sunday morning shootaround regarding his availability.
