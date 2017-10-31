Magic's Elfrid Payton: 'Ramps up' running Tuesday
Payton (hamstring) increased his running intensity Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payton has missed five straight games with a hamstring injury but continues to make progress in his recovery. Until further word emerges, however, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. In his absence, D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack have been handling point guard duties.
