Magic's Elfrid Payton: Remains out Wednesday

Payton (hamstring) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Payton "ramped up" his running speed Tuesday, but hasn't made enough progress to take the floor yet. In his stead, D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack will seemingly continue to split minutes at point guard.

