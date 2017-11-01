Magic's Elfrid Payton: Remains out Wednesday
Payton (hamstring) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payton "ramped up" his running speed Tuesday, but hasn't made enough progress to take the floor yet. In his stead, D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack will seemingly continue to split minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: 'Ramps up' running Tuesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Sunday and Monday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Sunday vs. Hornets•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: To sit again vs. Hornets•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Officially out Tuesday vs. Nets•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...