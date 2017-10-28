Magic's Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Sunday vs. Hornets

Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Payton continues to battle a hamstring strain, which will cost him his fourth consecutive game. The Magic have won three straight in his absence, however, and veteran D.J. Augustin should be in line for another start in Payton's place. Payton's next chance to return will come Wednesday in Memphis.