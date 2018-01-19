Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 19 points in loss Thursday
Payton collected 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Cavaliers.
Payton has scored in single-digits three out of his last four games, so Thursday night's performance was encouraging to see. While his minutes have fluctuated on a volatile Magic roster, Payton remains a solid source of points and assists when given the chance to lead the team down the court every possession.
