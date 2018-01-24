Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss

Payton scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 105-99 loss to the Kings.

It's the fourth time in the last eight games that Payton has scored 20 or more points, but he also has three games during that stretch in single digits, highlighting his inconsistency as a scorer. His ability to make an impact in other categories does give him a safer fantasy floor, but the 23-year-old still has yet to put everything together in the NBA.