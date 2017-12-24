Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores career-high 30 points

Payton scored 30 points (11-16 FG, 8-8 FT) to go with five rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 130-103 loss to Washington.

Payton capped off an impressive five game run with a career-high 30 points against Washington. Over his last five games, the guard is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds. However, en route to his third double-double, Payton made a season-high 11 shots from the floor, pushing his career-best shooting percentage to 51.4 percent on the season. As of late, he has shot 63.6 percent from the field on 11 shots per game over his last five games. As an added bonus, Payton contributed on the defensive end with a season-high tying four steals on Saturday. Payton will look to continue his solid stretch of games when Orlando takes on Miami on Tuesday.