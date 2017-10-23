Magic's Elfrid Payton: Sits out practice Monday, likely out Tuesday
Payton (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Payton is battling what the team is calling a "mild-to-moderate" hamstring strain, which he sustained during Friday's matchup with the Nets. The point guard already missed Saturday's win over the Cavs, and all signs point to another absence Tuesday. Assuming that's the case, expect D.J. Augustin to make another start in his place.
