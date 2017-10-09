Magic's Elfrid Payton: Slated to rest on Monday
Payton will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks for rest, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Payton joins Bismack Biyombo (rest), Aaron Gordon (rest), Terrence Ross (hamstring) and Evan Fournier (ankle) as players sitting out Monday. At point guard specifically, look for D.J. Augustin and Shelvin Mack to handle the majority of the workload in his place. Look for Payton to return on Tuesday against the Spurs.
