Magic's Elfrid Payton: Solid all-around line in Friday's loss
Payton tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 29 minutes during a 111-97 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.
The 18 points marked Payton's highest point total since November as he benefited from the team's plethora of injuries. He also had at least five rebounds and five assists for the second straight game. Payton will continue to hold increased value for as long as Jonathan Issac (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Evan Fournier (ankle) remain sidelined.
